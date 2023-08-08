If Colman Domingo receives 2 Oscar noms like our early odds predict, history says he’ll almost definitely win one

Colman Domingo is having a moment. The veteran actor has been nominated for two Tonys in his career, but lately it’s his on-screen work that has brought him the most attention. He won his first Emmy in 2022 for guesting on “Euphoria.” He received numerous plaudits for his role in the independent film “Zola.” And he has had additional film credits including Oscar winners “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Next he could become the 13th performer ever nominated for two Oscars in the same year.

As of this writing, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, Domingo ranks fourth in our odds for Best Actor for playing the unsung civil rights hero Bayard Rustin in “Rustin.” And he places fifth in our odds for Best Supporting Actor for playing Mister in the upcoming musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” But we might be underestimating him in at least one of those races. Most of the actors who have received two Oscar noms in the same year won one. What’s more, every male actor who has contended twice has come away with a win.

The list of double nominees are as follows:

1938: Fay Bainter was nominated for Best Actress for “White Banners” and won Best Supporting Actress for “Jezebel.”

1942: Teresa Wright was nominated for Best Actress for “The Pride of the Yankees” and won Best Supporting Actress for “Mrs. Miniver.”

1944: Barry Fitzgerald was nominated for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for the same performance in “Going My Way.” He won in the supporting category.

1982: Jessica Lange was nominated for Best Actress for “Frances” and won Best Supporting Actress for “Tootsie.”

1988: Sigourney Weaver was nominated for Best Actress for “Gorillas in the Mist” and Best Supporting Actress for “Working Girl.” She was the first dual nominee who didn’t win either award.

1992: Al Pacino won Best Actor for “Scent of a Woman” and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

1993: Holly Hunter won Best Actress for “The Piano” and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “The Firm.”

1993: Emma Thompson was nominated for Best Actress for “The Remains of the Day” and Best Supporting Actress for “In the Name of the Father.” She didn’t win either award.

2002: Julianne Moore was nominated for Best Actress for “Far From Heaven” and Best Supporting Actress for “The Hours.” She didn’t win either award.

2004: Jamie Foxx won Best Actor for “Ray” and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Collateral.”

2007: Cate Blanchett was nominated for Best Actress for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and Best Supporting Actress for “I’m Not There.” She didn’t win either award.

2019: Scarlett Johansson was nominated for Best Actress for “Marriage Story” and Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit.” She didn’t win either award.

As you can see, seven out of the 10 actors who were nominated twice won at least once. And every man who achieved that distinction (Fitzgerald, Pacino, and Foxx) prevailed in one category. If Domingo doubles up, will he continue that tradition?

