How many comedies won Emmys for first 3 seasons? ‘Ted Lasso’ would be in rare company indeed

“Ted Lasso” is on track to win its third Emmy in a row for Best Comedy Series, per Gold Derby’s racetrack odds. Apple TV Plus’ feel-good show topped all other laffers this year with a whopping 21 Emmy nominations (see below), just one shy of the comedy record set by “30 Rock” in 2009. Fun fact: if “Ted Lasso” goes on to win trophy #3 this September, it’d be only the seventh comedy in Emmy history to prevail for its first three seasons on the air.

The most recent time this rare feat occurred was for “Modern Family,” which actually won five times consecutively (2010-14). Before that was “30 Rock” (first three seasons in 2007-09), “Frasier” (first five seasons in 1994-98), “Taxi” (first three seasons in 1979-81), “All in the Family” (first three seasons in 1971-73, plus a fourth in ’78) and “The Phil Silvers Show” (first three seasons in 1956-58).

“Ted Lasso” is coming off back-to-back Emmy cycles in which it won a combined 11 awards, including two for series, two for lead actor Jason Sudeikis and two for supporting actor Brett Goldstein. Its other Emmy victories were for director M.J. Delaney in 2022, and for supporting actress Hannah Waddingham, casting, picture editing and sound mixing in 2021.

At this year’s Emmys, “Ted Lasso’s” biggest competition among comedies looks to be “The Bear,” which accrued an impressive 13 bids. That FX show streamed its second season in June, just as nominations-round voting was going on for Season 1 (borrowing the same savvy Emmy strategy utilized by, yep, “Ted Lasso”). Next in line to win Best Comedy Series, according to Gold Derby’s odds, is “Abbott Elementary,” followed by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Jury Duty,” “Barry” and “Wednesday.”

For three years, Sudeikis starred as the titular American football coach who traveled to the UK to coach soccer, aka football, a sport he knew nothing about. Season 3 is believed to be the show’s last ever, but that still has not been confirmed. All episodes are available to stream now on Apple TV Plus.

“Ted Lasso’s” 21 Emmy nominations for 2023 are for series, actor (Sudeikis), supporting actor (Goldstein and Phil Dunster), supporting actress (Waddingham and Juno Temple), guest actor (Sam Richardson), guest actress (Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles and Harriet Walter), directing (Declan Lowney), writing (Joe Kelly & Sudeikis), casting, hairstyling, music & lyrics x2, music supervision, picture editing x2, production design and visual effects.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions