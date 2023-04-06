Comedy Guest Actor Emmy predictions now open! Which performers are you picking?

The Gold Derby predictions center event for the 2023 Emmy Awards has now added the Comedy Guest Actor category. We have compiled lists of nearly 40 eligible performers in each of the four guest acting races that reflect our educated guesses on who will be submitted for consideration. More names will be added in the next few months and when the Television Academy releases this year’s ballots in June. Make your very first selections now!

From last year’s six nominees, only Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”) is eligible to return. After six previous nominations in the guest acting categories on series from “Frasier” and “Mad About You” to “Modern Family” and drama “The Good Wife,” Lane finally took home his first Primetime Emmy last year for the first season of “Only Murders” as the criminal Teddy Dimas. Two of the shows that earned spots last year — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Hacks” — did not air new episodes in time, while others from “Saturday Night Live” and “Ted Lasso” either are not reappearing or have been bumped up to the supporting category.

In their absences, new series will look to make their mark with their first nominations. From its freshman season, “The Bear” could land bids for Jon Bernthal as Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) late brother, Joel McHale as his tyrannical, Michelin-starred former boss, and four-time Emmy nominee Oliver Platt as family friend and money lender. Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face,” meanwhile, introduces high-profile guests each week, and highlights from its first season include last year’s Drama Guest Actor nominee Adrien Brody, two-time Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt, legend Nick Nolte, and others.

Many returning series have strong rosters of potential guest contenders as well. “Abbott Elementary” welcomed back two familiar faces from its first season — Zack Fox as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) ex-boyfriend and Larry Owens as Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) current boyfriend — and introduced three-time Emmy nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. as a charter school rival to Abbott. The final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” features the return of both Luke Kirby, who won in this category in 2019, and Milo Ventimiglia, three-time nominee for “This Is Us.” This year, Nathan Lane’s on-screen son James Caverly could earn his first nomination for his bravura “Only Murders” performance, too, and one shouldn’t rule out a repeat nomination for previous Comedy Guest Actor winner Katt Williams for “Atlanta,” either.

Of course, sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live” has no shortage of buzzy hosts competing. Last year, Jerrod Carmichael landed a nom for his turn at the helm, and this year’s roster includes Oscar nominee Austin Butler, two-time guest actor winner Dave Chappelle, nominee Michael B. Jordan, the unrivaled duo Steve Martin and Martin Short (remember when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler won as a pair in 2016), and the Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal. The historic sketch variety series has won in this category seven times, most recently for Chappelle in 2021.

Below, see the full list of Comedy Guest Actor contenders currently in our prediction center:

Abbott Elementary – Zack Fox

Abbott Elementary – Leslie Odom, Jr.

Abbott Elementary – Larry Owens

Atlanta – Katt Williams

The Bear – Jon Bernthal

The Bear – Joel McHale

The Bear – Oliver Platt

League of Their Own – Nick Offerman

Lucky Hank – Kyle MacLachlan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Luke Kirby

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Milo Ventimiglia

Only Murders in the Building – James Caverly

Only Murders in the Building – Nathan Lane

Poker Face – Adrien Brody

Poker Face – Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Poker Face – Lil Rel Howery

Poker Face – Nick Nolte

Poker Face – Ron Perlman

Poker Face – Colton Ryan

She-Hulk – Mark Ruffalo

Saturday Night Live – Austin Butler

Saturday Night Live – Dave Chappelle

Saturday Night Live – Michael B. Jordan

Saturday Night Live– Steve Martin/Martin Short

Saturday Night Live – Pedro Pascal

Wednesday – Fred Armisen

Wednesday – Luiz Guzman

What We Do in the Shadows – Nick Kroll

