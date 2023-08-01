RSVP for Composers nominees panel on August 8: ‘Ginny and Georgia,’ ‘A Small Light,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic’

Five TV composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, August 8, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

Ginny and Georgia (Netflix)

Synopsis: Ginny Miller, an angsty 15-year-old, often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller.

Bio: Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield are Emmy nominees for songwriting in “Ginny and Georgia.” Other projects for Haydn have included “Anita: Speaking Truth to Power,” “Ruth – Justice Ginsbug in Her Own Words” and “Strip Down, Rise Up.” Other projects for Bromfield have included “David,” “The Boss Baby: Back in Business” and “Where’s Waldo.”

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Synopsis: Follows the remarkable story of Miep Gies, a Dutch woman who risked her life to shelter Anne Frank’s family from the Nazis for more than two years during World War II.

Bio: Ariel Marx is an Emmy nominee for “A Small Light.” Her career has included “The Tale,” “Shiva Baby,” “Candy,” “Black Mirror” and “A Friend of the Family.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Synopsis: Explores every facet of Al Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.

Bio: Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson are Emmy nominees for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” They have also worked together on “Impractical Jokers: The Movie,” “Die Hart” and “Cobra Kai.”

