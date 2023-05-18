RSVP for Composers panel on May 25: ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘Still,’ ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Five TV composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, May 25, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Bio: Bear McCreary is an Emmy winner for “Da Vinci’s Demons” and was also nominated for “Human Target,” “Black Sails” and “Outlander.”

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives – including his own.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: American college football coach Ted Lasso is in London to manage AFC Richmond, an English Premier League football team.

Bio: Tom Howe is an Emmy nominee for “Ted Lasso.” Other projects have included “Four in a Bed,” “The Great British Baking Show” and “Secrets of the Elephants.”

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Synopsis: Follow-up series to Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Nemesis that centers on Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life.

Bio: Stephen Barton’s career has included “Line of Duty,” “12 Monkeys” and “Niko and the Sword of Light.”

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Follows the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, exploring his personal and professional triumphs and travails, and what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

Bio: John Powell is an Oscar nominee for “How to Train Your Dragon.” His career has included “Happy Feet,” “Shrek” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Synopsis: Follows a woman who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar; an anonymous and revered advice columnist, even when her own life is falling apart.

Bio: Ingrid Michaelson is an Emmy nominee for “Little Fires Everywhere.” Her career has included “Trunk Show” and “Slumberkins.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions