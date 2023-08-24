Will right-wing culture war continue to influence the Billboard charts?

All art is political, but in the summer of 2023 we’ve seen political grievances rise to the surface in the music industry even more than usual. Jason Aldean‘s “Try That in a Small Town” had a short-lived stay at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 — the first chart-topper of Aldean’s career — and just a couple of weeks later Oliver Anthony Music‘s “Rich Men North of Richmond” debuted at number-one. Will we continue to see right-wing culture warriors make strides in this particular media ecosystem?

“Try That in a Small Town” was purportedly about living in tight-knit communities where people look after their neighbors, but that didn’t explain lyrics that equated Black Lives Matter protests with violent crime. The music video sparked further controversy: Aldean was shown singing at the site of a lynching, among other criticized imagery. But the white grievance politics it amplified seemed to be a feature and not a bug to the fans who made it the biggest hit of Aldean’s career.

Now comes “Rich Men North of Richmond.” Ostensibly a working-class anthem, the song opens, “I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day / Overtime hours for bullshit pay / So I can sit out here and waste my life away / Drag back home and drown my troubles away.” He continues, “It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to / For people like me and people like you.”

But who does he mean by “people like me and people like you”? He wishes “politicians would look out for miners,” and the chorus targets rich, out-of-touch elites, but then the song goes after “the obese milkin’ welfare / Well, God, if you’re five-foot-three and you’re 300 pounds / Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of Fudge Rounds.” So while Anthony told Billboard that the song speaks to “the hopelessness and frustration of our times,” he seems to believe that some of the hopeless and frustrated are worthier of sympathy than others, evoking familiar negative stereotypes about welfare recipients.

Country music has surged in 2023 overall and has been the vehicle for these age-old right-wing talking points — you’re not likely to hear, say, Beyonce singing about “good ol’ boys” threatening protestors and flag-burners. Not all country musicians are right-wing, of course; Maren Morris, for instance, drew the ire of conservatives when she clashed with Brittany Aldean in defense of transgender rights. But these two number-one hits in such quick succession suggest that this may be a growing — and lucrative — front in the American culture war. From Fox News and Breitbart to Spotify and iTunes.

