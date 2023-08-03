RSVP for Costume Design nominees panel on August 10: ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ ‘George and Tammy,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ‘Swarm,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Six TV costume designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, August 10, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Synopsis: Toby Fleishman knew what to expect when he and his wife of almost 15 years separated: weekends and every other holiday with the kids, some residual bitterness, and the occasional moment of tension in their co-parenting negotiations.

Bio: Leah Katznelson is an Emmy nominee for “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” Other projects have included “21 Jump Street,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Little Voice” and “White House Plumbers.”

George and Tammy (Showtime)

Synopsis: A look at the romance between famed country musicians George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Bio: Mitchell Travers is an Emmy nominee for “George and Tammy.” His career has included “Eighth Grade,” “Late Night,” “Hustlers,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “In the Heights.”

The Great (Hulu)

Synopsis: A royal woman living in rural Russia during the 18th century is forced to choose between her own personal happiness and the future of Russia, when she marries an Emperor.

Bio: Sharon Long has her second Emmy nomination for “The Great” after a win last year. Other projects have included “Metropolis,” “The Silent Storm,” “Calm with Horses,” “County Lines” and “Shuttlecock.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: After her husband leaves her, young mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Bio: Donna Zakowska is an Emmy winner for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” among five nominations for that series. She also won for “John Adams.” Other projects have included “Kate and Leopold,” “Empire Falls” and “Sons of Liberty.”

Swarm (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: A young woman’s obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn.

Bio: Dominique Dawson is an Emmy nominee for “Swarm.” Her career has included “In the Cut,” “Grown Folks,” “Colin in Black and White” and “DMZ.”

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Synopsis: A look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires, who’ve lived together for over 100 years, on Staten Island.

Bio: Laura Montgomery won an Emmy Award for “What We Do in the Shadows” and now has her second nomination. Other projects have included “The Smart Woman Survival Guide,” “Servitude,” “The Barrens” and “Spiral.”

