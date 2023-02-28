Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Zack for a wonderful score of 85.71% when predicting the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards winners on Monday night. Our top scorer is actually tied with 41 others but has the better point score of 20,375 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,100 people worldwide predicted these CDG champs with our top scorer getting 6 of 7 categories correct. Movie champs at the Beverly Hills ceremony hosted by Tituss Burgess included “Elvis,” “Glass Onion,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” TV winners included “The Crown,” “Wednesday” and “House of the Dragon.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng, Ray Richmond and Christopher Rosen are best at 85.71% (tied for the worldwide lead). Matt Noble is next at 71.43%. Tied at 57.14% are Charles Bright, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and myself. Denton Davidson and Marcus Dixon finish at 42.86%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, nine other Experts made predictions. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) also finished at 85.71%. Clayton Davis (Variety) is at 71.43%. Tied at 57.14% are Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). We then have Susan King (Gold Derby) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire) at 42.86%. Jazz Tangcay (Variety) is at 28.57% and then Tim Gray (Variety) has 14.29% correct. See Experts’ scores.

