Costume Designers Guild Awards: Oscar rivals ‘Elvis’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ win here first

“Elvis” got a big boost in its Oscar bid for Best Costume Design with a win for period pictures at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 27. It prevailed over two of its Oscar rivals, “Babylon” and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” plus “Don’t Worry Darling” and “The Woman King.”

In a sign of its strength, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” pulled off an upset in the fantasy/sci-fi race over “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Those films round out the Oscar race for Best Costume Design. The other CDG winner was the contemporary film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

In its 24-year history, the CDG has previewed only 12 of the Oscar winners for Best Costume Design: nine of these have been period pictures and three have been sci-fi or fantasy flicks. Of the last five Costume Designers Guild Awards winners three have gone on to repeat at the Academy Awards: “Cruella” in 2022, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” in 2021 and “Black Panther” in 2019.

In 2020, the academy honored “Little Women,” which had been overlooked by the guild. In 2018, “The Shape of Water” won with the CDG while “Phantom Thread” prevailed at the Oscars. And in 2017, the academy went with the fantasy film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which had lost at the guild to the Oscar-snubbed “Doctor Strange.”

Contemporary Film

X – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Jenny Eagan

“Nope” – Alex Bovaird

“TAR”- Bina Daigeler

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Marlene Stewart

“Women Talking” – Quita Alfred

Period Film

“Babylon” – Mary Zophres

“Don’t Worry Darling” – Arianne Phillips

X – “Elvis” – Catherine Martin

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – Jenny Beavan

“The Woman King” – Gersha Phillips

Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Deborah L. Scott

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ruth E. Carter

X – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Shirley Kurata

“Hocus Pocus 2” – Salvador Perez

“Thor: Love and Thunder” – Mayes C. Rubeo

