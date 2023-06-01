Could Steve Martin snare four Emmy nominations this year? Answer: yes

Steve Martin may be 77 years old, but the man is clearly aging like a fine wine. He’s in line to generate as many as a handful of Emmy nominations this year, giving him his best chance at a win since emerging victorious in his first of 13 noms back in 1969 as a writer on the staff of “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.” That’s still Martin’s only Emmy triumph. Some quick math tells us that was 54 years ago, so clearly the man is overdue. And again, it stands to reason he’ll probably never have a better shot than he does this time.

Let us count the ways:

Martin is an overwhelming favorite to be nominate for his Hulu hit “Only Murders in the Building” for top comedy series as part of the production team. Right now, the show sits in fourth place in the Gold Derby combined odds at 15/2, trailing only “Ted Lasso,” “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bear.”

He’s favored to be nominated for best comedy actor for “Only Murders” along with his costar Martin Short for the second straight year, currently tucked into fourth place with 6/1 combined odds behind Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso,” Jeremy Allen White for “The Bear” and Bill Hader for “Barry.”

for the second straight year, currently tucked into fourth place with 6/1 combined odds behind for “Ted Lasso,” for “The Bear” and for “Barry.” Martin and Short are also heavy favorites to snare an Emmy bid for comedy guest actor for their co-host stint on “SNL” last December 10. They’re presently in the second position with combined odds of 5/1, which ironically puts them behind only their “Only Murders” colleague Nathan Lane in the category. They could wind up following in the footsteps of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who won for comedy guest actress back in 2016 for their own “SNL” guest hosting stint.

His best chance to win may well be a wild card: a novelty summertime anthem that Martin co-wrote and performed called “Angel in Flip-Flops.” The breezy, hilarious beach tune launched on “Only Murders in the Building” last July, performed on his 1990s crime show-within-the-show “Brazzos” under his character name Charles-Haden Savage. It has to be considered a favorite to land Martin an original music & lyrics Emmy nom. The song was produced by longtime “Late Show with David Letterman” bandleader Paul Shaffer.

Here are the lyrics to “Angel in Flip-Flops”:

Walkin’ all alone with my past in front of me

Lonely as a man with nowhere to go

Lookin’ for the woman that the songs all promised me

Then I hear a sound that I love so

It’s a angel in flip-flops (Pitter potter)

Angel in flip-flops

Short shorts and tank tops

Could she ever love a man like me?

Now I’m walkin’ in the sand with my girl right next to me

She is the one, makes my life complete

Now we’re together and we live so happily

I love to hear the sound comin’ from her feet (Pitter potter, Pitter potter)

She’s an angel in flip-flops

Stopping my teardrops (Pitter potter)

Kisses like Pop Rocks

And lovin’ a man like me (Pitter potter)

“Angel in Flip-Flops” calls to mind another Martin novelty song that wound up going viral at a time before “viral” was even a term: his 1978 tune “King Tut.” It took America by storm that year, selling more than a million copies as a single and hitting #17 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was first performed on “SNL” on April 22, 1978, in what was then an especially elaborate presentation for the show. The song was also included on Martin’s Grammy-winning album “A Wild and Crazy Guy.” It was designed to send up the Treasures of Tutankhamun exhibit that was then touring America.

