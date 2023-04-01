Country Music Hall of Fame: Who should be inducted in 2023? [POLL]

Voters for the Country Music Hall of Fame will be deciding their 2023 inductees in a few weeks. Vote in our poll below for your choice of who should be selected. Last year’s inductees for the class of 2022 were Joe Galante (executive), Keith Whitley (modern era) and Jerry Lew Lewis (veterans era). Other recent modern era inductees have included The Judds (2021), Marty Stuart (2020), Brooks and Dunn (2019), Ricky Skaggs (2018) and Alan Jackson (2017).

Our poll strictly focuses on the modern era category, which includes any artist who first gained national prominence 20 years ago (or longer). Here are the 12 superstars you’ll find in our poll (only one will be chosen):

Clint Black

Kenny Chesney

Faith Hill

Alison Krauss

Martina McBride

Tim McGraw

Brad Paisley

Travis Tritt

Shania Twain

Keith Urban

Trisha Yearwood

Dwight Yoakam

The veterans category (artists eligible 40 years after gaining national prominence) is also an exciting one, with the following people (one will be chosen):

John Anderson

Lynn Anderson

John Denver

Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers

Crystal Gayle

Mickey Gilley

Vern Gosdin

Eddie Rabbitt

Linda Ronstadt

Tanya Tucker

