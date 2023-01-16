Critics Choice 2023: Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting TV winners

Congratulations to our Expert Christopher Rosen (and Gold Derby editor) for a tremendous score of 87.50% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice TV winners on Sunday night. He is best among 12 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 1,700 people worldwide predicted these television champs with our top scorer getting 14 of 16 categories correct. In fact, the only misses were for Best Comedy Actress (choosing Quinta Brunson over Jean Smart) and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (choosing Leslie Jordan over Henry Winkler). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 11 Experts predicting, Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) is in second place at 81.25%. Following at 75.00% are Clayton Davis (Variety) and Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes). We then have a three-way tie at 68.75% for Susan King (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Keith Simanton (IMDb). Up next at 62.50% are Eric Deggans (NPR), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Nikki Novak (Fandango). Peter Travers (ABC) follows at 56.25%.

