Critics Choice 2023: Clayton Davis (Variety) tops all Experts predicting movie winners

Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) for a great score of 66.67% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie winners on Sunday night. He is best among 16 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 3,000 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 14 of 21 categories correct. That included tough ones like Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett) and Best Picture (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 15 Experts predicting, Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) is in second place at 61.90%. We then have a three-way tie at 57.14% for Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Peter Travers (ABC). Following at 52.38% are Tim Gray (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). Up next at 47.62% are Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Tied at 42.86% are Eric Deggans (NPR), Shawn Edwards (WDAF) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

