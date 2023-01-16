Critics Choice 2023 movie winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User EzenBaklattan for an impressive score of 85.71% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie winners on Sunday night. Our top scorer is actually tied with anto_t and mariogomez but has the better point score of 36,488 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 3,000 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 18 of 21 categories correct. In fact, the only misses were for Best Original Screenplay (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Best Ensemble (“Glass Onion”) and Best Score (“TAR”). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright is best with 66.67% correct. We then have a four-way tie at 57.14% for Denton Davidson, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan. Next at 52.38% are Riley Chow, Ray Richmond and myself. Coming in at 47.62% are Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria and Christopher Rosen. See Editors’ scores.

