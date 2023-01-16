Critics Choice 2023 TV winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Alejandro Sanchez for a tremendous score of 87.50% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice TV winners on Sunday night. Our top scorer is actually tied with eight others at that percentage but has a better point score of 20,950 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 1,700 people worldwide predicted these television champs with our top scorer getting 14 of 16 categories correct. In fact, the only misses were for Best Comedy Actress (choosing Quinta Brunson over Jean Smart) and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (choosing Tyler James Williams over Henry Winkler). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles.

2023 Critics Choice Award winners complete list

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions. Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner's eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Christopher Rosen is best at 87.50% and also tied for the lead among everyone worldwide. Tied at 81.25% for second place are Joyce Eng and Ray Richmond. Marcus Dixon and Paul Sheehan are next at 68.75%. I am tied with Charles Bright and Denton Davidson at 62.50%. We then have a tie at 50.00% for Riley Chow, Rob Licuria and Daniel Montgomery. See Editors’ scores.

