Critics Choice Awards: Why ‘Better Call Saul’ will finally win Best Drama Series

It has been a running gag for years that “Better Call Saul” is one of the most overlooked television series when it comes to awards shows. Diehard fans of this “Breaking Bad” spin-off series already know of its record at the Emmy Awards, going 46-and-0 to date, including six losses for Best Drama Series. So perhaps it should not come as a surprise to people that the legal drama also has yet to win the top category at the Critics Choice Awards. Will this be the year “Better Call Saul” triumphs in Best Drama Series for its sixth and final season?

Compared to the Emmys, “BCS” is much more successful in wins with the Broadcast Television Journalists Association members who vote on the Critics Choice Awards. Bob Odenkirk nabbed back-to-back statues for Best Drama Actor for the first two seasons as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, and Jonathan Banks won Best Drama Supporting Actor for the first season for playing Mike Ehrmantraut.

This year, “Better Call Saul” received five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards. In addition to Best Drama Series (its fourth overall), it also reaped acting bids for Odenkirk in Best Drama Actor, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring in Best Drama Supporting Actor, and both Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler and Carol Burnett as Marion in Best Drama Supporting Actress. Odenkirk has been nominated for every eligible year of the AMC series, while Seehorn is on her third citation and Esposito and Burnett received their first bids for the show (Esposito previously won Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for the predecessor series “Breaking Bad”).

One thing “Better Call Saul” has going for it is that even though the sixth season was split into two parts, the show is nominated for the entirety of the season, with both halves airing during the eligibility window of 2022. With its five nominations, it also leads all drama series in the tally, with “The Good Fight” on Paramount+ getting four and HBO’s “House of the Dragon” coming in with three.

The last season delivered a satisfying and fitting conclusion for all the main characters, resolving many storylines that fans have been waiting to see for many years, while tackling multiple timelines and giving new insights for the characters that were previously featured on “Breaking Bad.” It continuously raised the stakes and the level of quality of television to the very bitter end, which is why critics have always rallied behind the show.

The final episodes of “Better Call Saul” aired this summer to great acclaim, earning a 99% at Rotten Tomatoes. It stands the best chance right now than in any of its previous nominations, as it lost to the sixth season of “Game of Thrones” in 2016 and the fourth season of “The Crown” in 2021 during their critical seasons and award streaks, and “The Americans” in 2019 for its acclaimed final season — the latter of which could bode well given it is “BCS’s” final season as well. However, the category is stacked larger than ever this year with a record nine nominees vying for the honor and more competition.

As it stands in Gold Derby’s collective odds, “Better Call Saul” currently has 6/1 odds to win, putting it in second place. Its biggest opponent is the Apple TV+ freshman series “Severance,” which is also looking for its series win after losing at the Emmys, with 5/1 odds. However, it should be noted that despite its popularity, it only collected two nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, the other being Adam Scott in Best Drama Actor, and is tied with the rest of the nominees in the category (except “The Crown,” which is its only nomination). No other “Severance” cast members were able to secure a mention, including Emmy nominees John Turturro, Patricia Arquette or Christopher Walken or standouts Britt Lower, Zach Cherry or Tramell Tillman. Therefore, it will be a question of what show has the most passionate support behind it, and it is clear the critics have given more notice to the final season of “Better Call Saul.”

Right behind “Severance” and “Better Call Saul” on Gold Derby’s predictions chart is “The Crown” in third place to win (15/2 odds), followed by “House of the Dragon” (8/1), “Andor” (17/2), “Euphoria” (19/2), “Yellowstone” (10/1), “The Good Fight” (21/2) and “Bad Sisters” (23/2).

There has never been more urgency than now to give “Better Call Saul” what it has been vying for for a long time and that is a series prize at a major awards show. With Odenkirk and Seehorn also high in rankings to potentially win their respective categories, it can be easy for the critics to award the show across the board as a final farewell, one that would be a long time coming and a perfect send-off to a six-season run.

PREDICT the 2023 Critics Choice winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions