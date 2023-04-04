‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ producer downplays reports of the show’s end: Just ‘business as usual’

Last week, we reported that there was some evidence that Larry David’s comedy series, arguably the finest examination of social foibles in modern American history, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” was wrapping things up after 23 years and 12 seasons. This was based off of a since-deleted tweet by producer-writer Jon Hayman who shared a photo of himself, David, and executive producer Jeff Schaffer from the last day of shooting, adding “Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.” Other wrap-day tweets from co-star Richard Lewis and longtime director Robert Weide were then read through an “end of an era” lens.

But Schaffer has stepped up to curb people’s “Curb” eulogies.

“Reports of our demise have been greatly exaggerated,” he told Deadline. “We literally just finished shooting last week. So, yeah, we’re done,” he said, but then explained that this is normal for the abnormal program.

“My first season was Season 5. And you know what the final episode of that season was called? ‘The End.’ Not ironically. That was 15 years ago. So every season is the last season. It’s been this way forever,” he said. HBO maintains an open-door policy with David—if you want to continue, we will gladly have you. (And why wouldn’t they? The show is always a hit, and doesn’t involve building any Middle-earth or Hogwarts sets.)

Schaffer continued, “Larry’s put all the ideas he likes into the season. He’s the only one who thinks he’s never gonna have another good idea. So, of course, he’s done for a while. But you know, usually, he goes out and has spirited encounters with the westside of Los Angeles, and then ideas come. So we’re in the same spot we’re always in. It’s just business as usual.”

He added that this season “was some of the hardest I’ve ever laughed on set,” and that post-production is in full swing.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has somehow only won two Primetime Emmys out of 51 nominations—a directing award for Weide in 2003 and an editing award (for the Palestinian chicken episode) in 2012. It won the Golden Globe in 2002 for Best Series—Musical or Comedy (and has been nominated for that category five times).

Here is a cut of scenes between Larry David and Susie Essman, the greatest comedy duo in the history of television.

