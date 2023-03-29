‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ to end with Season 12?

Pretty, pretty … not so good?

A writer-producer on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” shared a tweet Tuesday which suggested that the just-wrapped season of the HBO hit will be the groundbreaking program’s last. While news of new episodes en route is certainly welcome, the thought of Larry David hanging up his hat on a series that could easily find valuable things to say right up until its central figure leaves this mortal coil is, it must be said, upsetting.

“Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.” Jon Hayman tweeted, sharing a pic of himself, David, and executive producer Jeff Schaffer. He quickly deleted the missive.

HBO did not respond to questions for clarification from The Hollywood Reporter.

“Curb” director Robert Weide and co-star Richard Lewis both shared messages from the final day of shooting that probably would have been interpreted as “wow, another great season in the books” outside of Hayman’s remarks. Both reflect on the longevity of the show: 23 years stretched out over 11 seasons, with at least one more en route.

1st day: March, 1999. Last day of Season 12: March 27, 2023. These 24 years have flown by. Thank you, #LarryDavid. What a trip. #CurbYourEnthusiasm. #DirectedByRobertBWeide. pic.twitter.com/7AYNrD7jDK — Robert B. Weide (@BobWeide) March 29, 2023

There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12.

Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD. pic.twitter.com/E0v6su64jQ — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) March 25, 2023

Whether the show returns or not seems entirely up to the whim of Larry David. He has taken long stretches off, maintaining a “maybe” policy in the past. Keep in mind that he walked away from “Seinfeld,” which he co-created with Jerry Seinfeld, as a writer-producer after the seventh season despite a likely significant cash incentive to stay from NBC. (He did return for the series finale in Season 9.)

One potential issue currently is what to do with the character of Jeff Cohen, played by Jeff Garlin, whose behavior on the set of “The Goldbergs” eventually earned him a dismissal.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the semi-scripted half-hour comedy which examines the peculiarities of social codes, has won two (only two?!?!) Primetime Emmys out of 51 nominations—a directing award for Weide in 2003 and an editing award (for the Palestinian chicken episode) in 2012. It won the Golden Globe in 2002 for Best Series—Musical or Comedy (and has been nominated for that category five times).

Here’s the funniest scene ever on television.

