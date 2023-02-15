‘Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ correspondent Roy Wood Jr. to host 14th Annual AAFCA Awards on March 1

Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” as well as a stand-up comic and radio personality, has been announced to host the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards for achievement in film presented by the African American Film Critics Association, which will be handed out March 1 in a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The following month, he’ll be hosting the annual White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Wood Jr. is also an Emmy-nominated producer of the PBS documentary “The Neutral Ground,” co-starred opposite Jon Hamm in the 2022 feature “Confess, Fletch” and is scheduled to guest host “The Daily Show” later this spring. And he’s host of the Comedy Central podcast “Beyond the Scenes from The Daily Show.”

In a statement, Wood Jr. said, “I’m honored to host the AAFCA Awards, where we can come together and celebrate the incredible films and performances that have inspired and uplifted our community.”

Winners of this year’s AAFCA Awards were already announced in January and include “The Woman King” as Best Picture and the film’s helmer Gina Prince-Blythewood as Best Director; Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”) as Best Actor; Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) as Best Actress; Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as Best Supporting Actress; and Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”) as Best Supporting Actor. A full list of winners is available on the AAFCA’s website.