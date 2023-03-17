Fleetwood Mac directly inspired this key ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ song

It’s no secret that author Taylor Jenkins Reid was inspired by Fleetwood Mac when writing “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a fictional oral history of a ‘70s rock band not unlike the actual Fleetwood Mac. The acclaimed writer has often cited the relationship between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham as a starting point for what she wrote in the best-selling book – particularly Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 reunion concert, “The Dance,” which she had watched as a teenager.

“Years later, once I understood the full story of Fleetwood Mac, I came across ‘The Dance’ again, this time on YouTube. I watched it in its entirety. I saw that later on in the show, Stevie sung ‘Silver Springs,’ like a woman scorned, holding that microphone like a weapon, drilling holes into Lindsey’s head with her eyes as she sang that her voice would haunt him,” she wrote in 2019. “I was savvier then, I understood that sometimes looking like you’re in love or in hate are things you ramp up a bit to make a good show. I also understood then what I could never have conceived of in 1997: Love makes no goddamn sense.”

Now with the Amazon adaptation of Reid’s novel rolling out on Prime Video, viewers and the property’s fans are once again going back to experience “The Dance” and the performance of “Silver Springs,” which finds Nicks singing directly at Buckingham: “You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you.” In fact, the song and those biting lyrics directly influenced the song “Regret Me,” which Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) writes after being shunned and dismissed by Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). “That concept of a woman’s right to be angry is absolutely based on Stevie Nicks singing ‘Silver Springs’ at Lindsey Buckingham during their reunion show, ‘The Dance,’” Reid said previously.

But it wasn’t just Reid who made the connection. Even before embarking on the project, Claflin and Keough watched the “Silver Springs” performance to help understand their characters’ fraught relationship.

“They’re on stage and she basically just turns away from the audience and just stares at him and just sings. And he’s like, ‘Oh God.’ And he’s sort of reluctantly staring back at her,” Claflin said to Elle in a recent interview. “And I think that that was the energy that we wanted to basically bring to that song every time they perform it. I think there’s a reluctance that [Billy’s] having to sing it.”

“Regret Me” makes its first appearance on “Daisy Jones & The Six” at the end of the sixth episode, when Daisy first writes the track and records it with the band; Billy, out of anger, declines to sing on the song, which will become a key part of the band’s album, “Aurora.” (In conjunction with the show, the full album of “Aurora” songs has been released to great success and acclaim.)

“Daisy Jones & The Six” is now streaming on Prime Video. The seventh and eighth episodes are out now, with the final two episodes debuting on March 24.

