‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ team teases the possibility of Season 2

Amazon’s limited series “Daisy Jones & the Six” concluded this week with a slightly different ending than the best-selling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid on which the show is based. Much like Reid’s oral history of a fictional ‘70s rock band not unlike Fleetwood Mac, Camila (Camila Morrone) makes a final wish before her death: that her husband, Billy (Sam Claflin), and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) reconnect once again after decades apart. But the show goes one step further, showing Billy at Daisy’s door, with Daisy offering an ambiguous smile at her former bandmate, muse, and potential lover.

The open-ended nature of the finale was intentional, co-showrunner and screenwriter Scott Neustadter told Variety in an interview. “Everything I ever want to do in my life is to imitate the end of ‘The Graduate,’ which is my favorite thing ever. The open-endedness of it is really just so beautiful. I always gravitate toward those kinds of stories. I really don’t like happy endings, but I do really appreciate a good hopeful one,” he said. “I feel like the version of this story that ends in the most hopeful way is that they’re going to try to see what it feels like to be in the same room again, after all that time. And I don’t think we know how that’s gonna go. The ending kind of leaves the door open for a continuation. I feel like there’s a pretty satisfying conclusion, but at the same time, there are some questions that go unanswered.”

Added co-showrunner, screenwriter, and director Will Graham, “I think Taylor ended the book in a really, really beautiful way on a question that speaks to both the messiness of life and the road that it takes you down. From the moment that Billy and Camila meet, and the moment that Daisy and Billy meet, I think they unquestionably know that they are important forces in each other’s lives and in some way they make each other into more of themselves — more of the person that they’re supposed to be.”

He continued, “What’s beautiful about the writing in the book, and what we tried to bring to the screen, is the fact that none of these relationships fit neatly into a box or into our preconceptions. Daisy and Billy are trying to figure out if they’re supposed to be lovers, bandmates, or enemies. At the end of the day, you know that they’re always going to find a way back to each other. I think that sort of hopeful feeling is what we were trying to give people.”

For fans of the book, “Daisy Jones & the Six” has been a smash hit – at least based on ephemeral social media buzz and anecdotal evidence. The show has been hailed for its performances, particularly Keough and Claflin, and its original music. The fictional band within the show released a full album of songs that hit No. 1 on the charts. That success has led Reid herself, a producer on the series, to consider extending her story beyond the pages of the source novel.

“I think we’re in a really fortunate position where we have a story that is final, and has an ending that feels really good,” Reid told Variety in a separate interview. “I would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell. Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have.”

She added of her stars, “To see the performances that you have from this cast, and specifically Riley and Sam, and be willing to walk away from that without asking yourself whether you could give them another opportunity to dig into these characters would be very silly. I’m not so stupid as to not recognize what we have in the two of them. So it’s definitely on my mind.”

It’s also on the minds of the show’s cast. “I actually already pitched my version of series 2,” Claflin said to Entertainment Tonight. “I still feel like there’s so much more to come. But it’s not for us to say. Maybe Taylor Jenkins really needs to write another book.”

“It does leave you hanging,” added Keough.

All episodes of “Daisy Jones & the Six” are streaming on Prime Video.

