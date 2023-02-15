‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ gets a lyrical new trailer [Watch]

“Daisy Jones & the Six,” Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel, just got a new trailer that will make you jones for more behind-the-music drama. The 10-episode series stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin and is coming to Prime Video on Friday, March 3, and the trailer gives us our best preview to date of Elvis’ granddaughter’s singing voice. She has a voice made for soft rock! The song featured in the trailer is “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” which is one of 24 original songs written for the series and recorded by the cast. The soundtrack will be released as the show rolls out through March 24.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” charts the rise and fall of the titular band, a ‘70s rock group inspired by Fleetwood Mac. This means there’s infidelity, extremely complicated relationship dynamics, and great tunes. The band is led by Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin), charismatic performers with a volatile but electric relationship with each other. They rapidly rose from obscurity to become one of the biggest bands in the world, before it all fell apart onstage at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The show, like the novel, uses the framework of a tell-all documentary, with band members looking back at what happened decades later.

Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, learned to sing for the show, in which the cast sings and plays their own instruments. The show features original songs written and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Blake Mills and co-writers including Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, and Jackson Browne. The fictional band’s real album, “Aurora,” will be available on music streaming services on March 3.

In addition to Keough and Claflin, the cast includes Camila Morrone as Billy Dunne’s wife Camila, Will Harrison as guitarist Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as keyboardist Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as bassist Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as drummer Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Daisy’s best friend Simone Jackson, Tom Wright as producer Teddy Price, and Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes, the band’s slick manager.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, with Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter serving as executive producers. The novel received a push in popularity when it was chosen as a Reese’s Book Club pick in 2019, but Amazon optioned it before it was even released. The show is firmly within Witherspoon’s wheelhouse as a producer of glossy, well-made TV adaptations of bestselling novels. The series was created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, best known as the screenwriters of “500 Days of Summer.”

