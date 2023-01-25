‘Daisy Jones and the Six’: Watch the new trailer for Amazon’s latest limited series

In six weeks, it’ll be time for “Daisy Jones and The Six.”

On Wednesday, Amazon released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming drama miniseries “Daisy Jones and the Six,” based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also serves as a producer on the project.

The plot follows “a rock band in the 1970s from their rise in the LA music scene to becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world and explores the reason behind their split at the height of their success.”

You can watch the trailer here:



The miniseries will consist of 10 episodes in total. The story is presented in a documentary-style format, including background interviews with all of the band members, but it is a fictional story.

It stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Monroe, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, and Tom Wright. The series was written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

“Daisy Jones and the Six” is scheduled to be released on March 3.

