Damon Lindelof says he ‘was asked to leave’ ‘Star Wars’ project but would ‘absolutely’ try again

One month after it was reported Damon Lindelof had parted ways with Lucasfilm on a planned “Star Wars” project, the “Mrs. Davis” co-creator has briefly explained a bit of what went down.

Speaking to Esquire for the brand’s Explain This video franchise – where famous people address online questions and elucidate buzzy queries – Lindelof was asked to discuss his reported conversations with “Star Wars” brass about joining the galaxy far, far away.

“I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe,” Lindelof said. “I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave.”

Last October, the industry trades reported Lindelof was hired to co-write a new standalone film in the Star Wars universe with Justin Britt-Gibson. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film – which “Ms. Marvel” filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct – was set to “take place after the events of 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ although it would not be a continuation of the Skywalker saga. It could, however, feature some of the characters from the Star Wars trilogy made in the 2010s.”

But last month, just before Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed Lindelof had exited the project. Steven Knight stepped in to replace Lindelof and Britt-Gibson. Then came the shocking news that Daisy Ridley would return as Rey, the character she originated in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and that the Obaid-Chinoy project would take place 15 years after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” with Rey as a Jedi master teaching at a new Jedi academy.

Esquire noted Lindelof’s co-written script may have also featured Rey: a popular online rumor whispered among the Jedi faithful is that his script was focused on an elderly Rey teaching a pair of younger Jedis, one of whom may have been played by “Watchmen” actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

But regardless of what might have been, Lindelof isn’t talking specifics – and he was more than happy to imagine a future where he returned to the “Star Wars” fold for another shot at the franchise.

“Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again?” Lindelof asked in the Esquire video. “Absolutely.” The writer and creator called the original “Star Wars” a formative project for his career. “If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again,” he added before trying to turn Yoda. “Or again again try, as Yoda would say.”

“Mrs. Davis,” which is great, is streaming on Peacock. The fifth episode debuted this week. There are three episodes remaining in its first season.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions