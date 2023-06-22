Dan + Shay make history as first coaching pair on ‘The Voice’ for Season 25

Following the May announcement of the four coaches set to take a seat in the red chairs for Season 24 of “The Voice,” it’s now confirmed that pop country duo Dan + Shay will make history as the first coaching pair to spearhead a team when Season 25 rolls out in Spring 2024. The duo will sit in an extra-big red chair alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire. (It’s assumed their chair will light up with the words “We Want You” instead of the normal “I Want You.”)

NBC previously announced that Season 24 airing Fall 2023 will feature the return of three coaches: John, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani. They will be joined by Reba in her first season as coach after serving as the mega mentor for every coach in the Season 23 knockouts. The marked her third time appearing on the show after originally helping out Team Blake Shelton during Season 1 and then aiding all four coaches on Season 8. Season 25 will mark Reba’s second consecutive turn as a full-fledged coach in the seat left vacant by Blake’s retirement from the show this year.

John first joined “The Voice” in Season 16 and went on to appear in six more seasons, taking a break in Spring 2023 when Chance and Niall stepped in. Seasons 24 and 25 will bring his total appearances to nine. He’s only won once, in his first season with Maelyn Jarmon.

Gwen’s return will be her seventh overall, a run that began on Season 7 and oddly has never included consecutive seasons. She’s also only won once, in season 19 with Carter Rubin.

SEE All ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

By the end of Season 25, Niall, Chance and Reba will all have coached twice. Like John, Niall won in his first season, earlier this spring with Gina Miles.

Dan + Shay first appeared on “The Voice” in the Season 15 finale when they performed with the eventual winner Chevel Shepherd in a showcase performance of their song “Speechless.” Chevel was coached by Kelly Clarkson who Dan + Shay made the duet “Keeping Score” with for their third album. The duo returned to the show more recently as the guest advisors to Blake on Season 20. There is no word yet on when Kelly will return to NBC’s reality TV show.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions