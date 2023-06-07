‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 32 wish list: 6 women we’d love to see [POLL]

With “Dancing with the Stars” set to come back for a 32nd season this fall on ABC after spending last year on Disney+, there’s a long list of celebrities who deserve to compete on the dance floor. Two of my previous suggestions came true: Frankie Muniz (who came in third in season 25) and Kel Mitchell (who came in second in season 28). Below is a list of female stars I think the show should consider inviting to the ballroom to vie for the next Mirror Ball Trophy. Do you agree with my picks? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post to let us know which you’d most like to see on “DWTS.” And feel free to let us know in the comments what other stars you would like to see when the show comes back in September.

Kara DioGuardi

She has done it all in the music industry from singing to songwriting to producing to publishing. DioGuardi also served as a judge on quite a few reality competition shows, including the eighth and ninth seasons of “American Idol” in 2009 and 2010, respectively. “Idol” alums have graced the ballroom before such as Kellie Pickler (season 16), Lauren Alaina (season 28), and Jordin Sparks (season 31). I think it’s about time a former judge competes for the Mirror Ball trophy for once.

Alisan Porter

She previously won two separate reality competition shows as a singer. The first was “Star Search” back in 1987 when she was just five years old, becoming their youngest champion ever. The second was the 10th season of “The Voice” in 2016. With that track record, Porter should consider doing another reality competition show, only this time as a dancer.

Molly Ringwald

She became a teen idol from her appearances in John Hughes‘s teen films such as 1984’s “Sixteen Candles,” 1985’s “The Breakfast Club,” and 1986’s “Pretty in Pink.” Ringwald also happens to have experience in singing and dancing from her performances in national tours of “Annie” and “Sweet Charity” as well as stints in “tick, tick…BOOM!” and “Cabaret” in New York. With that background, coupled with her nostalgia factor, she would be an exciting addition to the competition.

Keala Settle

She appeared on Broadway in the original casts of “Priscilla Queen of the Desert,” “Hands on a Hardbody” (which earned her a Tony nomination), and “Waitress.” Settle went on to gain prominence with her role as Lettie Lutz in the 2017 movie musical “The Greatest Showman,” giving life to the hit song “This is Me.” Theater vets have a strong track record in the competition, including Mirror Ball champions Alfonso Ribeiro (season 19) and Jordan Fisher (season 25).

Michelle Trachtenberg

She came on the scene as a child actress with prominent roles in the 1990s on the small screen in “The Adventures of Pete and Pete” and on the big screen in 1996’s “Harriet the Spy.” Trachtenberg later gained more recognition as Dawn Summers in the final three seasons of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Former child stars have done well in the ballroom before. Just ask the aforementioned Frankie Muniz and Kel Mitchell. So it makes sense for Trachtenberg to be considered.

Valentina

She came to international attention as a contestant in the ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (finishing in sixth place) in 2017 and the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (finishing in seventh place) the following year. Valentina just so happens to be musically inclined as well. She’s a recording artist, and also displayed her skills as a triple threat as Angel in Fox’s 2019 televised event “Rent: Live.” Fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela made it to the finale last year, but came in fourth place. If anyone else from that show deserves a shot at the Mirror Ball Trophy, Valentina sounds like a prime candidate for it.

