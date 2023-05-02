‘Dancing with the Stars’ is returning to ABC for Season 32

“Dancing with the Stars” will return to ABC for Season 32 in the fall, Vulture reports.

The move back to its original home, where it debuted in 2005, comes a year after the long-running series was bumped to Disney+ for Season 31 in an effort to boost subscribers. Season 31 aired commercial-free last fall, prior to the introduction of Disney+’s ad tiers, becoming its first live series. Season 32 was originally scheduled to air exclusively on Disney+ as well but will now simulcast on both ABC and the streaming service. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

It’s unclear when “Dancing” will air next season on ABC, but it will likely reclaim its usual Mondays-at-8 time slot. Last season, in lieu of “Dancing,” ABC aired “Monday Night Football” games and “Bachelor in Paradise.” ABC will unveil its fall lineup in two weeks at its annual upfront presentation.

In March, “Dancing” added former pro and judge Julianne Hough as co-host for Season 32 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro following Tyra Banks‘ departure after three seasons. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will be back as judges as “Dancing” returns to a three-person panel. Former head judge Len Goodman died on April 22 at 78 of bone cancer, just five months after retiring from “Dancing” at the conclusion of Season 31.

