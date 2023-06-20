‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 32 wish list: 6 men we’d love to see [POLL]

With “Dancing with the Stars” returning for a 32nd season this fall on ABC after switching last year to Disney+, there’s a long list of celebrities who deserve a chance on the dance floor. Two of my past suggestions came true: Frankie Muniz (who came in third on season 25) and Kel Mitchell (who came in second on season 28). Below are six male stars I think the show should consider inviting to compete for the next Mirror Ball Trophy. Do you agree with these picks? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post to let us know who you’d most like to see on “DWTS.” And feel free to sound off in the comments about what other stars you’d like to see when the show comes back in September.

Dana Carvey

He earned five consecutive Emmy nominations during his seven season run as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 1986 to 1993. Fellow “SNL” alum Chris Kattan was the first to be eliminated on season 24 back in 2017. If another star from the sketch comedy were to compete and potentially do better, it would have to be rock and heavy metal fan Garth Algar from “Wayne’s World.”

Lucas Cruikshank

He first came on the scene in 2006 at just 13 years old with the creation of his character Fred Figglehorn through countless YouTube videos. As of this writing his channel has 3.35 million subscribers. We just saw TikTok star Charli D’Amelio win the competition last season. So it makes sense for the show to seek out another social media personality.

Erik Estrada

He starred as police officer Frank “Ponch” Poncharello in the crime drama series “CHiPs” before going on to become a real life police officer himself. At age 74, Estrada would be the oldest Mirror Ball champ in history. But that shouldn’t prevent him from giving it a shot.

Todrick Hall

He was a semi-finalist on the ninth season of “American Idol” back in 2010. Since then, Hall has gained a huge following on YouTube with his viral videos consisting of original songs, parodies, and skits. His channel currently has 3.61 million subscribers. Hall also appeared in five Broadway shows: “The Color Purple,” “Memphis,” “Kinky Boots,” “Chicago,” and “Waitress.” “Idol” alums have graced the ballroom before such as Kellie Pickler (season 16), Lauren Alaina (season 28), and Jordin Sparks (season 31). Theater vets also have a strong track record in the competition, including Mirror Ball champions Alfonso Ribeiro (season 19) and Jordan Fisher (season 25).

Magic Johnson

This former professional basketball star played 13 seasons in the NBA, winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the 1980s. While several athletes have done well in the ballroom before, no basketball player had ever won the Mirror Ball Trophy until Iman Shumpert made history nearly two years ago. Would it be worth a try for Johnson to replicate that success?

Tobey Maguire

Long before Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland donned the tights, Maguire was the first actor to play the popular Marvel superhero Spider-Man on the big screen in Sam Raimi‘s movie trilogy from 2002 to 2007. Recently Maguire returned to the role, teaming up with Garfield and Holland for the 2021 blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” As Marvel is owned by Disney, which also owns ABC, the network that airs “DWTS,” it’s only a matter of time before one of their superheroes competes for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

