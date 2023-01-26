Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘Everything Everywhere’) about to become 3rd directing team to win Oscar?

There’s no “I” in “team,” but there is an “I” in “director.” Maybe that’s why the Oscar for Best Director is almost always a solo affair. Though filmmaking is a collaborative medium with contributions from hundreds of professionals from various fields and disciplines, there’s usually just one person sitting in the director’s chair and thus only one person stepping up to the Oscar podium to accept the trophy. But Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert could accept Best Director together for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

This is only the fifth time that a directing duo has even been nominated at the Oscars. The first time was when Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins contended for “West Side Story” (1961). Then came Warren Beatty and Buck Henry for “Heaven Can Wait” (1978). Joel and Ethan Coen were nominated together for “No Country for Old Men” (2007) and for “True Grit” (2010). And now the DANIELS duo. The only co-directors that won were Wise and Robbins for “West Side” and the Coens for “No Country.” So Kwan and Scheinert would be just the third team to prevail.

Can they do it? The answer seems to be yes, judging from the predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing. It’s early yet — we haven’t even seen results from the Directors Guild Awards or the BAFTAs — but there are already thousands of users predicting the Oscar winners, and most are betting on Kwan and Scheinert, though there are many who are backing Golden Globe winner Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) instead. A lot can change between now and the Oscars on March 12. Make your own predictions to let us know what you think.

