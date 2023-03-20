Daniel Radcliffe movies: 10 greatest films ranked worst to best

Since leaving the role of boy-wizard extraordinaire Harry Potter, a character that made him a household name, Daniel Radcliffe has played it anything but safe. Rather than going for a quick payday by attaching himself to another lucrative franchise, Radcliffe instead has sought out independent filmmakers, many making their feature debut, for the opportunity to play a wide variety of characters that would expand his range as an actor. And expand it they did, with Radcliffe in his post-“Potter” period portraying characters who range from a video game nerd to a literary giant, an evil billionaire, a South African hero and even a corpse. Try that, Meryl.

Radcliffe didn’t limit himself to films either, as he brought his fearlessness to Manhattan, triumphing in Broadway productions of Peter Shaffer’s “Equus,” Martin McDonagh’s “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” and the legendary musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” in which he vowed television audiences with his singing and dancing chops at the 2011 Tony Awards. More recently, he won a Critics Choice Award for playing the titular entertainer in Roku’s TV movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

With two more indie films in the pipeline and a return to Broadway in a Stephen Sondheim musical ahead, Radcliffe’s fearlessness and remarkable growth as an actor will continue for some time to come. So let’s raise a glass and celebrate the Top 10 Daniel Radcliffe movies, ranked worst to best. Scroll through our gallery above or click here for direct access.

The director of “Weird,” Eric Appel, recently talked to Gold Derby about the telefilm’s frantic shoot, saying, “We just had no wiggle room in our schedule. We were operating under serious COVID protocols and we couldn’t afford for anyone to get sick. If Daniel Radcliffe got sick, we were sunk. He was contractually obligated to go do press for ‘The Lost City’ one week after we wrapped him, so we couldn’t lose him.”

Note that “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” does not appear in our listing of Radcliffe’s 10 greatest films because it’s classified as a TV project, not a feature film.

