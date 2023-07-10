Was Daniel Radcliffe’s Critics Choice win for ‘Weird’ a preview of Emmys?

How much is a Critics Choice Award worth when it comes to predicting the Emmys? That’s what our forum posters are debating on our message boards when it comes to Daniel Radcliffe, who surprised by claiming Best Movie/Limited Actor at Critics Choice for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” Does that set him up nicely for a Primetime Emmy nomination and maybe even a win? Join all the discussions taking place here in our forums.

Poster wolfali is currently predicting Radcliffe for a nomination, but thinks that the Critics Choice victory is “meaningless” to the discussion and that Radcliffe is on the bubble with the potential to be snubbed. “‘Weird’ has had a decent trajectory at the guilds [but] he didn’t really come along for the ride,” they explain. “We’ve seen numerous instances (especially in TV movies) of performances that have gotten traction but not really translated that into actual support or turning up on the industry’s radar.” He cites other critics’ favorites including Kyle MacLachlan in “Twin Peaks: The Return” and John Boyega in “Small Axe,” both overlooked by the TV academy.

Jacob Boe, however, thinks Radcliffe’s Critics Choice win is a big deal. While a Critics Choice nomination may not be a significant bellwether, an actual victory is: “Winners have a really good correlation with eventual nominees. His win is actually the main reason I’m bullish on his chances.” Kat_ebbs agrees, “If you have the degree of critical support that you’re winning your category, it will go a long way in helping your cause.”

Wolfali points out, however, that most of Radcliffe’s Critics Choice competition won’t be factors at the Emmys. All of them save Ben Whishaw (“This is Going to Hurt”) were already eligible for Emmys last year, though they concede, “There does seem to be passion behind ‘Weird’ as a whole that can translate itself well in a field like this … which could help him join the elite group of performances nominated recently from TV movies.”

Indeed, it’s a select group of actors who have managed to be nominated for TV movies in recent years. As TV movies have fallen out of favor, so have their performances. In the past four years, the only TV movie performer to be nominated was Hugh Jackman for “Bad Education.” Nevertheless, Radcliffe ranks among our top four Emmy contenders for Best Movie/Limited Actor according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. What do you think?

