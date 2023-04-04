Daniel Radcliffe can halt a decade-long drought with a ‘Weird’ Emmy win

The limited series/TV movie acting races have been some of the most interesting to watch in recent years. But with HBO’s “The White Lotus” moving into drama this year (everything is a limited series until it isn’t), the field is a bit less crowded and a little less predetermined. This is good news for everyone, but especially Daniel Radcliffe, whose good standings in the odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor becomes even more impressive when one considers he’s eligible for a performance in a TV movie, a format that has largely been abandoned by networks in favor of limited series.

Radcliffe is in contention for his performance in Roku’s satirical movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” in which he brings to life a fictionalized version of singer and accordionist Alfred “Weird Al” Yankovic, who co-wrote the screenplay. The film, which is very loosely based on Yankovic’s life, is a parody of biopics, which have often been considered Oscars bait. Critics praised Radcliffe’s performance as Yankovic, and for his efforts he won the Critics Choice Award and now sits in third place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor.

Radcliffe isn’t the only actor portraying a “real” person though. Leading the category with 18/5 odds is Golden Globe winner Evan Peters, who followed his Emmy-winning supporting performance on HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown” with a memorable but controversial turn as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix’s latest Ryan Murphy production, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Peters is also coming off a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his performance, making him fierce competition. Meanwhile, “Black Bird” star Taron Egerton, yet another Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee, is sitting just ahead of Radcliffe in second place in the odds. “Black Bird” is based on the disturbing but true story of James Keene, who in order to lessen his own prison sentence agreed to befriend a convicted serial killer with the goal of coaxing a confession.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 are several actors who’ve already made their case and a few who will do so later this spring, some of whom also portray real people: Woody Harrelson (“White House Plumbers,” debuting May 1), Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”), Steve Carell (“The Patient”), Jesse Eisenberg (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”), Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death,” premiering April 27), Justin Theroux (“White House Plumbers”) and Ewan McGregor (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”).

Should Radcliffe eventually prevail over the competition, he would be the first actor from a TV movie to win the category in a decade. Michael Douglas, who triumphed for his turn as Liberace in HBO’s 2013 biographical film “Behind the Candelabra,” is the last actor to win for a non-limited series or anthology project. Since then, only five actors from TV movies — all on HBO — have snuck into the field (with a couple from live specials and musical films like “Hamilton” sprinkled in for good measure). So while a win for Radcliffe would surely be momentous, at this point you might even say it’d be a little bit weird.

