Danny Massa (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘This is the adventure of my life, for sure’

On Wednesday’s 11th episode of “Survivor 44,” Danny Massa cut the mission to find out who cast a vote against him short, believing it to have been a member of Tika. That belief led him down a path to targeting Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho for the vote, but Yam Yam brought together the former Ratu members to oust Danny instead. Read on for his “Survivor 44” exit interview from the end of the episode.

For Danny, the vote should have been simple. With two Soka, two Ratu and three Tika in the game, the four non-Tika were supposed to align together to take out Yam Yam or Carson Garrett. Everyone was on board to take out Yam Yam, until he won his first immunity challenge and had safety. When the vote turned to Carson, the plan was still on, but Jaime Lynn Ruiz and Lauren Harpe were swayed by Tika to take out Danny instead.

“I got voted out by a great move,” the 32-year-old firefighter from New York admitted on his way out. “That’s how I wanted to do it. It was certainly clever.” All along Danny was enthusiastic about playing the game hard and not taking any move personally. Even when he was told that Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt was the one that voted against him, he told her he was still willing to play with her going forward. Danny added, “I played my heart out. I left it all out there. I have no regrets. This is the adventure of my life, for sure. I tell you that much.”

On his way out of Tribal Council, Danny told Jeff Probst that he promised some friends that he’d do his “DeNiro face” when his torch was snuffed. He asked if Jeff was okay with that and Jeff was obviously game for more antics from the player that only a few weeks ago landed a fart joke in Jeff’s direction during a challenge. Danny continued the DeNiro face and voice in his exit interview: “Yeah, you know, Jeff had to snuff my torch, yeah, he’s gonna get DeNiro face. Yeah, this guy over there, he likes to snuff torches? Eh, let ‘im snuff my torch.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions