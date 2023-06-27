David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast in James Gunn’s Superman movie

The year’s biggest casting derby has a pair of winners. “Superman: Legacy” director James Gunn has hired David Corenswet to play the Man of Steel and Emmy Award-winner Rachel Brosnahan to star as Lois Lane. 

The announcement, broken by the Hollywood trades on Tuesday afternoon, ends weeks of speculation about who would play the key superhero roles. Gunn himself confirmed the news on Twitter and called the actors “wonderful people.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Corenswet and Brosnahan were among six actors who auditioned via screen tests for the two roles. Corenswet apparently beat out Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney; Brosnahan bested Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor

Interestingly, Corenswet and Brosnahan were initially allegedly paired with other actors. The Hollywood Reporter reported this week that Brosnahan and Hoult performed a screen test together while Corenswet was matched with Mackey. 

Superman: Legacy” is Gunn’s first big swing since leaving Marvel to co-run DC Films. The movie is due out in July 2025. 

