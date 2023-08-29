David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ trailer: Michael Fassbender stars in Netflix thriller [Watch]

Execution is everything for David Fincher.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s latest project is “The Killer,” a new thriller starring Michael Fassbender as the title contract assassin. Days before the film makes its debut at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix released the project’s first teaser trailer showcasing Fincher’s brutal visuals and Fassbender’s commanding lead performance.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, which is based on the French graphic novel series:

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

In addition to Fassbender’s first onscreen appearance since “Dark Phoenix” in 2019, the new film stars Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

“The Killer” is Fincher’s first film since 2020’s “Mank.” It also reunites the acclaimed director with “Seven” screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who adapted the Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) graphic novel series.

“The Killer” will debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 3. In a statement released by the festival, Fincher explained the goals of his new film while referencing the great “Chinatown” as an inspiration.

“‘The Killer’ is my attempt to reconcile notions I’ve had for years about cinematic stories and their telling. I have always held: ‘What were you doing in Chinatown?… As little as possible’—to be the single greatest evocation of backstory I’ve ever heard. I was also playfully curious about the revenge genre as a tension delivery-system,” Fincher said in a statement. “So when Mr. Walker came aboard and fully embraced these notions/ questions about broad brushstrokes of understanding giving way to the blind-stitch of ‘moment expansion’ – I felt we needed to try something. Mr. Fassbender’s 3-hour response time for: “Yes, let’s!” sealed it for us both and, of course, we all wanted Tilda (Mr. Walker wrote it with her in mind—but please don’t tell Ms. Swinton, she could become insufferable if she knows literally everyone feels this way about her.)”

“The Killer” will bow in select theaters on October 27. It hits Netflix on November 10.

Watch the trailer below.

