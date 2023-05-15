Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf, Courtney Love, and more join David Mamet’s JFK project

“I hear you paint White Houses.”

Writer-director David Mamet is bringing his next project to the Cannes Film Market this week, no doubt luring in international buyers with its stellar cast. “Assassination,” formerly known as “2 Days/1963” is a look at the JFK assassination from the point of view of the mafiosi who (allegedly) perpetrated the crime.

Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf, Courtney Love, John Travolta, and Rebecca Pigeon are currently attached, with Viggo Mortensen in the lead role. The screenplay was co-written by Nicholas Celozzi, whose great uncle was Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana. “Assassination” is apparently based on details shared directly by Giancana, who died in 1975.

Mamet’s last project was the 2013 HBO film “Phil Spector,” in which Pacino has starred. The cable film received five Emmy nominations, including writing, directing, and acting nods for Pacino and Helen Mirren. His last theatrically released feature was the Chiwetel Ejiofor-led mixed martial arts drama “Redbelt” in 2008. Mamet was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars in 1982 and 1997 for “The Verdict” and “Wag the Dog.” In more recent years, the 75-year-old, who won the Pulitzer Prize for his play “Glengarry Glen Ross” in 1984, has veered a bit into the sphere of hardcore right-wing cable news, making statements that are, I think it is fair to say, can be considered controversial.

Production on “Assassination” will begin in Vancouver this September, with Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Elswitt shooting.

