David Strathairn (‘A Little Prayer’) generates early 2024 Oscar buzz: It’s the ‘defining performance of his career’

Sony Pictures Classics has made many wise investments at the Sundance Film Festival over the years. Its 2022 acquisition, “Living,” just nabbed Oscar nominations for Best Actor, Bill Nighy, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Other recent Sundance titles propelled to the Oscars by the studio include “The Father” (2020), “Call Me By Your Name” (2017), “Whiplash” (2014) and “An Education” (2009). Amy Adams’ very first career bid came for “Junebug,” which the distributor picked up from Park City in 2005. That film’s writer, Angus MacLachlan, is the director of “A Little Prayer,” one of Sony Pictures Classics’ 2023 festival purchases (the other being Audience Award winner “The Persian Version”).

Starring David Strathairn as Bill Brass, the movie is about a soft-spoken North Carolina family man who, per official synopsis, “tests the limits of patriarchal interference” after discovering that his son, David (Will Pullen), has been having an extramarital affair. In breach of Southern hospitality, which prescribes minding one’s own affairs, Bill acts to protect his daughter-in-law (Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), with whom he shares a sensitive and spiritual disposition.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced less than a month ago, but critics who saw “A Little Prayer” during the festival already have their eye on 2024. The movie has been mentioned as a possible contender by Kyle Buchanan (The New York Times), Richard Lawson (Vanity Fair), Daniel Joyaux (The Ringer), Anne Thompson (IndieWire) and Gregory Ellwood (The Playlist). Strathairn, who’s had bit parts in everything from “The Sopranos” to Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” is getting laudatory reviews for what Cory Woodroof of Nashville Scene has gone so far as to proclaim the “defining performance of his career.” The Wrap’s Robert Abele calls Strathairn a “centralizing force of authenticity,” and Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com writes that the actor is “incapable of delivering a false performance.” The role is reminiscent of Tommy Lee Jones’ in “In the Valley of Elah.” Though a very different movie, the 2007 Paul Haggis crime drama, which earned Jones a surprise Best Actor bid, strikes remarkably similar notes in how it depicts a parent’s struggle to recognize their children as flawed adults (both also address PTSD in military families).

While Strathairn is the film’s most obvious contender, critics are also beating the drum for Levy’s supporting turn. The Daily Beast’s Matthew Jacobs has called the movie “Levy’s ‘Junebug,’” and several reviews have highlighted a long take that doubles as an acting showcase, slowly arcing around Levy in close-up as she succumbs to an emotional breakdown. Celia Weston (“Dead Man Walking”) also merits awards consideration for her work as Venida, Bill’s silver-tongued and unexpectedly empathic wife.

“A Little Prayer” is precisely the kind of quiet, observational drama the label has excelled at promoting in the past. Florian Zeller’s “The Father” is the most successful recent example. Sony Pictures Classics purchased the drama, which tracks an elderly man’s (Anthony Hopkins) psychological decline, ahead of its Sundance premiere in 2020 and saw that alacrity pay dividends when “The Father” received six nominations—Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Production Design — and two awards (Actor and Adapted Screenplay) one year later. “Living,” which is adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 “Ikiru,” had a respectable showing this awards season but missed a slot in Picture and failed to get beloved costume designer Sandy Powell her 16th career nomination.

A question regarding the 2024 race moving forward is whether “A Little Prayer” will overperform like “The Father,” scoring nominations for multiple cast members; have a modest showing à la “Living,” getting Strathairn an overdue second nomination (he previously contended for 2005’s “Good Night, and Good Luck”) and maybe a screenwriting mention; or, as another critically acclaimed SPC acquisition “Jockey” did three years ago, fall short of the Oscars altogether.

Sony Pictures Classics purchased worldwide distribution rights to “A Little Prayer” within 24 hours of the film’s premiere for an undisclosed price that Variety and several other outlets have speculated is in the “low seven-figure range.”

