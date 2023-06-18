Emmy spotlight: David Thewlis has a dream role in ‘The Sandman’

David Thewlis has made a distinct name for himself in recent years playing some disturbing villains — which is ironic considering that most fans may well know him as the heroic Remus Lupin in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Still, his latest villain is the stuff of nightmares. He played John Dee in Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman.” This series follows Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the personification of dreams, who escapes captivity after 106 years and tries to reclaim his realm, The Dreaming. Along his quest, he encounters all manner of beings, including Boyd Holbrook‘s Corinthian, Gwendoline Christie‘s Lucifer, and Thewlis’ John Dee.

John Dee is the son of Ethel Cripps (Joely Richardson) and Sir Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance). His own journey is to find “truth,” which is shown in episode five — “24/7” — when he holds people hostage in a diner and forces them and the rest of the world to never lie. This leads to some moments of pure psychological horror and Thewlis is both magnetic and terrifying, expressing so much with so little and invoking fear with even the smallest of gestures. It’s another great turn from Thewlis, as critics have noted.

Ben Travers (Indie Wrap) wrote: “Thewlis is electric even when he’s just spooning a tub of ice cream, and his half-episode interlude at a diner is as close as the show gets to properly acknowledging the necessity of dreams.”

Keith Phipps (TV Guide) also singled out Thewlis for praise, writing that he gave “a magnetic performance” and helped to add to the world-building of the show: “Each stop opens up the world a little bit while casting its central character in a slightly different light.”

And Brian Tallerico (The Playlist) explained: “Thewlis is predictably great… Holbrook is excellent at conveying the charismatic menace required for his character, as is the always-great Thewlis. There’s something fun about how ‘The Sandman’ revolves around interesting character actors into its universe and then spits them out again, leading to a richer and richer world with each episode.”

And Karama Horne (The Wrap) observed: “David Thewlis also gives a riveting performance as the twisted John Dee (aka Doctor Destiny) in ’24/7.’ Here Dee holds a restaurant’s customers mentally and physically hostage, slowly stripping away their inhibitions one by one until nothing is left. The psychological and body horror displayed here is the stuff of nightmares.”

However, despite the critical acclaim Thewlis has garnered for his performance, he is still outside of our predicted six nominees for the Best Drama Guest Actor category. Currently, we think the following will be nominated in this category: Arian Moayed (“Succession”), Andy Serkis (“Andor”), Bryan Cranston (“Better Call Saul”), James Cromwell (“Succession”), and “The Last of Us” duo Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman. However, there is still a route into this line-up for Thewlis.

Firstly, the role itself is a delicious one, and Emmy voters seem to like nominating villains in this particular category. Alexander Skarsgård was nominated last year for “Succession” for playing the antagonistic Lukas Matsson (losing to Colman Domingo for “Euphoria”). In 2020, Giancarlo Esposito was nominated for playing the big bad Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian” (losing to Ron Cephas Jones for “This Is Us”). And Michael McKean was nominated in 2019 for paying the eventually-villainous Chuck McGill in “Better Call Saul” (losing to Bradley Whitford for “The Handmaid’s Tale”). Thewlis would be just one of many Emmy-nominated bad guys. In fact, he already is.

His one and only nomination (so far) came in 2017, when he reaped a bid for playing the vile, voracious, vindictive V.M. Varga in “Fargo.” He was nominated for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor, but lost to another villainous performance — Skarsgård in “Big Little Lies.” Emmy voters don’t just like actors breaking bad, they like Thewlis breaking bad. But Emmy voters aren’t the only ones who like Thewlis. The actor has a decent awards history. He is a SAG nominee, a Golden Globe nominee, a Critics Choice Award nominee, and a two-time BAFTA nominee. Plus, he won Best Actor at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival for “Naked.” He’s a respected thespian is Thewlis, so don’t be surprised to see his name appear on voters’ ballots.

“The Sandman” is outside of our predicted line-ups in pretty much every category it hopes to compete in, it’s true, but this doesn’t necessarily hurt Thewlis’ own chances. The show is well-loved by fans and respected by critics, proven by its 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The issue here isn’t quality, it’s just that it’s crowded out by other shows. But that means that all of the love for the show could be channeled into one avenue/nomination — Thewlis. This has happened several times before, particularly in this category.

In 2020, Andrew Scott reaped a bid in this category for “Black Mirror” (losing to Jones for “This Is Us”), which was the sole nomination the Netflix show received that year. In the same year, Jason Bateman scored the only nomination for “The Outsider” in this same category. Meanwhile, Kumail Nanjiani was nominated in 2019 for “The Twilight Zone” (losing to Whitford for “The Handmaid’s Tale”). That was the only bid the series ever received across its entire run. And in 2018, Cameron Britton‘s performance in this category was the sole bid that “Mindhunter” earned that year (he lost to Jones for “This Is Us”). Thewlis could theoretically become the singular focus of love and support for this show and became the champion of “The Sandman’s” critical success. Watch out.

