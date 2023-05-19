‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ director Davis Guggenheim: ‘I was looking for some joy in my work’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I felt like I was in a personal rut and a professional rut,” recalls Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim prior to directing “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” “I felt like I’ve been making the same thing over and over again. I was looking for some joy in my work. And I read this interview with Michael where he’d had this conversation about his most recent book, and his writing was so good. The storytelling was so good, but also there was a humor, a surprising humor and wisdom in his book. I started to read it for myself, and as I read his books, then I listened to his books on tape. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this would be amazing movie!'” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” follows the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, exploring his personal and professional triumphs and travails, and what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. Guggenheim won an Academy Award for “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2007 and Emmy for “Boys State” in 2021. He was also Emmy-nominated for “He Named Me Malala” (2016).

