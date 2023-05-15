Daytime Emmy for Best Talk Series is an ‘American Idol’ smackdown: Kelly Clarkson vs. Jennifer Hudson vs. Ryan Seacrest

If you look at the Daytime Emmy nominees for Best Talk Series, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re looking at an entirely different competition. That’s because it includes not one, not two, but three familiar faces from the singing competition series “American Idol.” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” faces off against “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” featuring longtime “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest.

As of this writing “The Kelly Clarkson Show” enjoys a substantial lead in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. She’s backed by 19 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Daytime Emmy winners and a whopping 22 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ Daytime Emmy results. Indeed, “Clarkson” won Best Entertainment Talk Show for the last two years in a row (this year they’re merged once again with informative talk shows), so she’s got a strong winning track record going into this year’s event.

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” ranks third in our odds with support from two of our Top Users and one All-Star. “Live” is by far the longest-running show in this lineup, but while Kelly Ripa and Seacrest won the hosting award as recently as 2019, their show has never claimed the series prize. “Jennifer Hudson” is on the opposite end of the spectrum, though, in that it’s a brand new series, having just premiered in September 2022. Since it doesn’t have an awards track record yet, there’s a decent chance it’ll come out swinging on its first try, especially with a pedigree that includes former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Corey Palent. But it’s an underdog in our odds, ranked fourth with the backing of one Top User and one All-Star.

But even if her show doesn’t win here, don’t feel too bad for Jennifer Hudson. She lost “American Idol” too, and went on to EGOT.

