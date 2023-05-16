Daytime Emmys postponed: WGA strike delays 50th anniversary event

The Daytime Emmys have officially been postponed out of consideration for the Writers Guild of America strike that is currently underway. It had originally been scheduled for a two-night event on June 16 and June 17. This follows the Tony Awards turmoil that eventually led to a special deal for an altered broadcast celebrating Broadway’s best on June 11.

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences president and CEO Adam Sharp said in an official statement, “The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, the Creative Arts and Lifestyle Ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our golden anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.”

“General Hospital” is the leading soap at this year’s Daytime Emmys with 19 nominations including Best Drama Series. It’s followed by “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 14, “The Young and the Restless” with 13, and “Days of Our Lives” with 10. Beyond soap operas, the most nominated program is “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with 11. These awards were set to air on CBS for the next two years, and they’re a little different than they used to be. In light of streaming, where timeslots need not apply, a restructuring of the awards took place. Children’s and family programs, formerly the domain of the Daytime Emmys, were moved over to their own separate awards ceremony, while game shows were moved to prime time.

The Primetime Emmy nominations are currently scheduled for July 12, with winners set to be announced in September. Time will tell if the WGA strike lasts long enough to affect those ceremonies as well.

PREDICTthe Daytime Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?