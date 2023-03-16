‘Dead Ringers’ clip: Double dose of Rachel Weisz in preview of Amazon Prime series [Watch]

“Delivering babies,” ponders one of the Mantle twins in a preview clip from the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series “Dead Ringers.” “We’re opening a birthing center so we can do literally just that until the end of time, nonstop babies,” says the other. But “the lab is the f*cking thing” they’re both really interested in. Watch the brief scene above for a sneak peek of the series, which premieres April 21.

“Dead Ringers” is a gender-flipped update of the 1988 psychological thriller starring Jeremy Irons and tells the story of twin gynecologists who take advantage of the fact that no one can tell them apart. Directed by David Cronenberg, the film won Best Actor prizes for Irons from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Chicago Film Critics Association. Cronenberg’s work behind the camera was awarded by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The new version stars Rachel Weisz as Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who push the boundaries of medical ethics to bring women’s health care to the forefront. Weisz is an Oscar winner for the thriller “The Constant Gardener” and is also known for films including “The Mummy” and “The Favourite.” This isn’t her first foray into television, though. For instance, she previously starred with Bill Nighy in the telefilm “Page Eight” in 2011. But her work has predominantly been on the big screen, so she hasn’t yet been feted by the Emmys. The good news is that the TV academy has often gravitated towards actors playing multiple roles, from Sally Field in “Sybil” to Mark Ruffalo in “I Know This Much is True,” so Weisz may have an advantage.

This version of “Dead Ringers” was adapted by Alice Birch, who previously adapted the critically acclaimed Hulu limited series “Normal People,” earning an Emmy nomination for Best Movie/Limited Writing in 2020. She also won a Writers Guild Award as a member of the “Succession” writing team in 2020. Will more awards follow for her and Weisz?

