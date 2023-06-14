Whose side are you on? ‘Dead Ringers’ sisters have a twisted relationship, but do you root for one over the other? [POLL]

This article includes SPOILERS!

The core relationship in the Amazon Prime Video limited series “Dead Ringers” is between twin gynecologists Beverly Mantle and Elliot Mantle (both played by Rachel Weisz). On the surface their personalities couldn’t be more different, and their personal ethics vary wildly, which brings them into conflicts that threaten to destroy them both. But through their ideals, moral compromises, and hypocrisies, who do you find yourself rooting for more?

Beverly is the supposedly level-headed twin. She’s the one who talks a good game about wanting to improve the birthing experience for patients — or guests, as she calls them, because pregnancy isn’t a disease. This causes their benefactor Rebecca Parker (Jennifer Ehle) to roll her eyes, so it’s Elliot’s more revolutionary ambitions that get them their funding, though it’s also Elliot’s legally questionable research practices around fertility and gestation that threaten their whole business.

Is Beverly really the “good” twin, though? While Elliot cuts ethical corners, Beverly continually benefits from that reckless abandon. Eventually Beverly must choose between her sister and her birthing center and decides to publicly throw Elliot under the bus, a decision Elliot’s research partner Tom (Michael Chernus) calls her out on: “You did this. You started it. You set this in motion … You are here because of choices you made, not her.”

Ultimately, Beverly is miserable without her sister and sacrifices herself so Elliot can assume her identity and take over her life. “You always were a better me,” Beverly admits to Elliot. Do you agree with her, though? Will Elliot live a better life as Beverly than Beverly could have? Or should Beverly have stayed the course after turning her back on Elliot? Who do you think was really the good twin?

