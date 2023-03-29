‘Dead Ringers’ trailer: Rachel Weisz stars opposite Rachel Weisz as sinister twin doctors in psychosexual thriller [Watch]

On Wednesday morning, March 29, Amazon debuted the official trailer for “Dead Ringers,” their new medical thriller starring Rachel Weisz as twin gynecologists who push the boundaries of medical ethics. Watch it above.

“Dead Ringers” is inspired by the 1988 David Cronenberg film starring Oscar winner Jeremy Irons as the identical doctors. Irons won Best Actor honors from the Chicago Film Critics Association and the New York Film Critics Circle, and the film was a runner-up for Best Picture at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

This new version was adapted by Alice Birch, a recent Emmy nominee for co-writing the Hulu limited series “Normal People” (2020). She also earned BAFTA nominations for Best British Film for “Lady Macbeth” (2016) and “The Wonder” (2022), and she won Best Drama Series from the Writers Guild in 2020 as a member of the “Succession” writing team.

Weisz, who executive produces the limited series in addition to playing its dual lead roles, won an Oscar for her supporting performance in “The Constant Gardener” (2005) and earned an additional nomination for her role in “The Favourite” (2018). Her last leading role on TV was in the 2011 spy drama “Page Eight,” which was nominated at the Emmys, BAFTAs, and Critics Choice Awards.

The first two episodes of “Dead Ringers” were directed by Sean Durkin, best known for his feature films “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (2011) and “The Nest” (2020). Other directors include Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans, and Lauren Wolkstein. And joining Birch on the all-female writing team are Miriam Battye, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Rachel De-Lahay, Ming Peiffer, and Susan Soon He Stanton. The entire series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 21.

