‘Dear Edward’ trailer shows Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O’Brien in Apple TV+ tearjerker [WATCH]

“Dear Edward,” a new drama series based on the novel of the same name will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, February 3. The heartfelt series adaptation stars Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton (“Friday Night Lights,” “The White Lotus”), SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling (“Orange is the New Black”) and newcomer Colin O’Brien. Watch the trailer below.

The 10-episode drama series is written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights), and will make its global debut with the first three episodes available February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023. Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel, it’s described as a “life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.” Napolitano also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Edward Adler (O’Brien) is a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The ensemble cast includes Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins.

The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including season three of “Truth Be Told,” “Hello Tomorrow!,” “Liaison,” “The Reluctant Traveler,” “The Big Door Prize” and more.

