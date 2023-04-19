‘Dear Mama’ Hollywood premiere: Red carpet interviews with filmmakers and friends celebrating Tupac Shakur [WATCH]

April 18, 2023 was certainly an honorable day for the late rapper Tupac Shakur! The world premiere of FX’s “Dear Mama” was held at The Ted Mann Theatre in Los Angeles. The new docuseries will premiere on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stream on Hulu the next day.

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford hit the red carpet, going behind-the-scenes with executive producers, directors, writers: Allen Hughes, Lasse Järvi, Jamal Joseph, ex-NBA player Matt Barnes and star De’Aundre Bonds (“Skully” from the hit FX TV series “Snowfall”).

The 5-part docuseries delves into the legacy of the late, prolific rapper, Tupac, and his mother Afeni Shakur. Allen Hughes, Lasse Järvi, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Adel Nur and Steve Berman served as executive producers on the uniquely curated documentary. Glo Cox, Snoop Dogg, Mutulu, Chopmaster J and Ray Luv are among the list of interviewees throughout the series. The depth of each episode is illuminating, as it intentionally depicts an enlightening saga of both Tupac and his mother Afeni, along with their relationship and close bond. The docuseries encompasses social activist components, dynamics of Tupac’s relationships/friendships, legal issues Tupac faced, and the legacy he and his mother left behind.

Check out our red carpet exclusive interviews above!

