Debbie Gibson (‘The Masked Singer’ Night Owl) unmasked interview: On anniversary of mom’s death she said, ‘Girl! Get back to work!’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took on returning champ Medusa for “ABBA Night” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a rousing rendition of “Fernando,” Night Owl lost the Battle Royale to Medusa and was forced to unmask, revealing former teen idol and multi-platinum recording artist Debbie Gibson. Panelist Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed the “Only in My Dreams” singer, but Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were off base.

“I said, ‘If anyone’s gonna get it, it’s gonna be Jenny,'” Debbie told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “Not to bring the tone down, but to keep it real, I lost my mom one year ago. It was the anniversary yesterday and I was flying back from New York. I was boarding the plane and my manager text and she goes, ‘Somebody might be sick and can’t do the show. You have to be in L.A. tomorrow.’ So, I got in late last night. I’m so glad I got to be here with you guys tonight. My mom said, ‘Girl! Get back to work!’ This was so much fun.”

Prior to Debbie’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Night Owl: Sarah Jessica Parker (Ken), Debbie Gibson (Jenny), Kylie Minogue (Robin) and Belinda Carlisle (Nicole).

In her clue package Night Owl said, “Hold on to your disco balls because it’s ABBA night and this Night Owl is bringing the party. I broke records and topped charts at just 17, and you could say I paved the way for some of your favorite millennium chart-toppers. Britney, Christina, Nicole! There’s other divas like me but I’m the pop princess O.G. I’ve been in this game for years and that’s because I’m a straight-up triple threat. You’ve gotten lost in my movies, TV and on Broadway. I never turn down a chance to try something new. I’ve been waiting to do this show for ages, but the stars didn’t align until yesterday. Literally 24 hours ago. I know people who need more than a day’s notice to make dinner plans, but I live for the thrill of a challenge. Now I’m ready to put on a show like the baddy birdie of prey that I am.” Visual clues included a vinyl record that had “ZzZzZ” written on it, a snake, a Long Island iced tea, men in blonde wigs and an hourglass.

Night Owl was the fourth act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Her elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang and Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster.