Dee Snider (‘The Masked Singer’ Doll) unmasked interview: Not even Gene Simmons or Iggy Pop ‘could wear pumps like I did’

Two all-new celebrities in disguise took on the reigning champ, Doll, for “Warner Bros. Movie Night” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a performance of “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley, Doll came in third place behind Dandelion and Mantis. The towering toy pulled off their mask to reveal Twisted Sister frontman and rock icon Dee Snider. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were all gobsmacked to see they were wrong about their predictions.

“I couldn’t believe you guys didn’t get it,” Dee said to the panel during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “You were circling around it. But let me tell you — Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop, no one could wear pumps like I did. And by the way, ladies, it’s like riding a bike. I wore them in the 70s. It all came back to me once I put them on.” When asked if he had anything to say to his fans, Dee began an impromptu performance of his classic hit, “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Prior to Dee’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Doll: Gene Simmons (Robin), Iggy Pop (Jenny), Austin Butler (Ken) and David Lee Roth (Nicole).

In their clue package, Doll revealed, “Hi! I’m Doll. Growin’ up, life was surreal. Maybe a little rocky! I was a weirdo, and when it came to my voice? Forget about it! No one wanted to hear it. Until one day I found other lost misfit dolls and we started our own crew. My toy troop and I were having such a good time, but the man came in and said we was too strange and tried to knock us out. But they didn’t know who they was dealin’ with. So I marched step by step into their playground and schooled ’em all. So this one’s for all you unforgettable, freaky-deaky dolls who’ve ever been told you were expendable. Would you love me? I’d love me? Hehehe.” Visual clues included bats, cobwebs, a house full of animals, a button that says “Try Me,” a band, a DVD that says “Mask Bill – Guys as Doll” and a lot of hairspray.

Doll was the 13th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Their elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, George Wendt as Moose and Christine Quinn as Scorpio.