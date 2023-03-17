Denzel Washington set to star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Get ready to see Denzel Washington as you’ve never seen him before: in sandals! The two-time Academy Award winner is reportedly set to star in director Ridley Scott’s sequel to “Gladiator,” according to Deadline.

Washington joins Paul Mescal and potentially Barry Keoghan, who were both nominated for Oscars this year, in the historical action epic. It will be a reunion for Washington and Scott, 16 years after Scott directed Washington in the crime drama “American Gangster.”

Details of Washington’s character have not been revealed, but according to Deadline, it’s a “bad-ass role” Scott devised with Washington specifically in mind. The sequel will follow an adult Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Maximus (Russell Crowe) – who died at the end of “Gladiator” – saved Lucilla and Lucius from Commodus. Lucius was played by Spencer Treat Clark as a boy.

“Gladiator” was released in 2000 and became a massive success, grossing over $460 million at the box office and winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. Costume designer Janty Yates, who won an Academy Award for the original, and production designer Arthur Max, who was nominated, are returning for the sequel. The script is written by David Scarpa, who also wrote Scott’s other upcoming historical epic, “Napoleon,” which reunites Scott and “Gladiator” star Phoenix. Scott produces with Michael Pruss, Doug Wick, and Lucy Fisher.

Production on the “Gladiator” sequel is expected to begin soon. The film is slated for release on November 22, 2024, according to Variety.

Washington will next be seen in “The Equalizer 3.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions