Derek Hough wasn’t really surprised Tyra Banks left ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Tyra Banks casually revealed last month that she was leaving “Dancing with the Stars” after three years as host, but Derek Hough was not taken aback by the news.

“I wouldn’t say that it was surprising,” he told “Us Weekly” of her exit. “She’s a busy girl. She’s got a lot on her plate and a lot of things happening in her future. She’s one person that will always work and will always be an entrepreneur and always create opportunities. And she’s a powerhouse.”

Banks told TMZ in March that “it’s time” to depart the reality show so she can concentrate on her ice cream business SMiZE & Dream. Hough’s sister Julianne Hough will replace Banks on the upcoming 32nd season as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who joined the show last season. The supermodel has called Julianne a “perfect choice” to replace her and has also reached out to the two-time champ and former judge since the announcement.

“Tyra was just unbelievably gracious — like really, truly, gracious, and I just have to give her absolute props,” Derek shared. “She just sent Julianne the most beautiful message, and I’m just really grateful to her for her grace.”

Given her experience and history, the six-time champ-turned-judge thinks his sister will crush it in her new post with Ribeiro, the Season 19 winner. “She’s a great host,” he said. “We hosted Disney specials together and she’s fantastic. She also happens to be an amazing dancer and singer and everything else, but also she was a part of the show and she knows the show and she’s part of the [‘Dancing with the Stars’] family. I think that’s what really great about it. With her and Alfonso being the hosts, I think that their chemistry, their knowledge, their familiarity, and also just the family aspect of the show, you’re gonna really feel that.”

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 will premiere on Disney+ in the fall.

